Amazon doc to focus on F1 champ Alonso

Amazon Prime Video has ordered a documentary series from Spain’s Mediapro Studio about former Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso.

Titled Fernando, the five-part series will examine Alonso’s life both on and off the racing circuit during the months leading up to his first outing at Rally Dakar in South America. Alonso was F1 World Champion in 2005 and 2006.

The series will launch on Amazon Prime Video in Spain, France, Italy, the UK and Latin America this year.

The streamer also announced today it is working on a four-part doc series following reigning French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Jointly produced by PSG TV and CAPA and directed by Manuel Herrero, this docu-series will launch exclusively in 2020 on Amazon Prime Video globally, except in China and Middle East.

They’re the latest in a series of access docs focusing on European sports stars or teams to have been greenlit by Amazon for Prime Video.

Retired German international footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger has his own show in the works following a similar commission focusing on former Spain striker Fernando Torres.

The streamer has also expanded its All Or Nothing series to cover the 2019/20 season at English Premier League club Tottenham Hostpur having previously followed Manchester City around for the duration of their recent league title triumph.