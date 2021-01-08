Amazon, Discover.film put on Overcoat

Streamers Amazon Prime Video and Discover.film have acquired animated family drama The Overcoat, based on the short story by Russian novelist Nikolai Gogol.

The half-hour film will be available on the free discover.film app, which is standard on Huawei phones and can be downloaded from platforms including Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Amazon is also making the film available to subscribers of its Prime Video service around the world.

The Overcoat is produced by Giant Animation and A Film Estonia, and directed by Sean Mullen and Meelis Arulepp.

Featuring the voices of Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Alfred Molina (Frida), The Overcoat is an adaptation of Gogol’s Russian folk tale about a lonely worker who saves up to buy a new winter coat in an effort to make new friends.

The deals have been struck with Hoho Rights, the commercial arm of production company Hoho Entertainment.