Amazon adds OCS to Prime in France

Amazon has added Orange TV’s streaming service OCS to its Prime Video Channels line-up in France.

Prime members will now be able to access titles including HBO’s Westworld, Watchmen, The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, OCS original series Devils and feature films such as MIB International and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Prime members who subscribe to OCS via Prime Video Channels can stream the OCS channel on the Prime Video app on smart TVs, Fire TV, Fire TV stick and Apple TV, as well as online on primevideo.com, Bouygues Bbox Miami, BBox 4K, Freebox Delta, Freebox One, LaBox SFR Fibre, SFR Box Plus and SFR Box 8 set-top boxes.