Altice France, Kwanza seal distribution deal

Telecoms and cable operator Altice France has signed a deal with French producer and distributor Kwanza to distribute programmes produced by RMC Production, Altice Group’s documentary arm.

Kwanza has so far committed to handling international sales for more than 40 hours of content produced or in production in 2020 and 2021.

But the four-year deal could include more programming in the future, with the partnership also including early-stage financing of projects with international clients.

Among the first titles to enter the Kwanza catalogue are history docs Battle of Okinawa: Operation Iceberg, Chenonceau: Royals of the River and 1945: The Year that Changed History.

Thibaut Martin, general manager of RMC Production, said: “For 15 years, Kwanza has been a force to be reckoned with on the international level, developing an impressive roster of broadcasters. This agreement gains us a global audience for our documentaries.”