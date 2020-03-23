All3Media to shop Coronavirus doc

UK-based distributor All3Media International has acquired the global rights to a stand-alone documentary focusing on self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: How to Self-Isolate (1×60′) sees Dr Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson provide advice on effective self-isolation, with people around the world being told to separate themselves from others to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The doc is produced by UK-based prodco Parable and aired on the UK’s Channel 4 over the weekend.

The acquisition marks the second collaboration between Parable and All3Media International, the latter having previously sold Parable doc Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton to Australia, Iceland and New Zealand.