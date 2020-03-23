Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > All3Media to shop Coronavirus doc

All3Media to shop Coronavirus doc

Coronavirus: How to Self-Isolate is fronted by Dr Xand van Tulleken

UK-based distributor All3Media International has acquired the global rights to a stand-alone documentary focusing on self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: How to Self-Isolate (1×60′) sees Dr Xand van Tulleken and psychologist Kimberley Wilson provide advice on effective self-isolation, with people around the world being told to separate themselves from others to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The doc is produced by UK-based prodco Parable and aired on the UK’s Channel 4 over the weekend.

The acquisition marks the second collaboration between Parable and All3Media International, the latter having previously sold Parable doc Extreme Everest with Ant Middleton to Australia, Iceland and New Zealand.

inigoalex
Inigo Alexander 23-03-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows