All3 brings in Itoydani for Lat Am sales

All3 brings in Itoydani for Lat Am sales

Catch Me Out sees ordinary people try to convince an audience they are professional entertainers

Miami-based distributor Itoydani Corporation has agreed a deal with All3Media International to provide it with sales consulting services for Latin America.

The agreement will last for part of 2020, while All3Media International’s VP of sales for Latin America, Janel Downing, is on maternity leave.

Itoydani focuses on the Latin American and US Hispanic markets and works with companies such as Studio Canal and Parade for the distribution of their content in those regions.

Recent sales by Downing’s department include Brazilian TV network TV Globo commissioning a local version of entertainment show Catch Me Out.

08-01-2020

