Alibi pays visit to Stumptown

Multi-channel operator UKTV has acquired US crime drama Stumptown from Disney Media Distribution for its crime channel Alibi.

The series follows a former army veteran turned private investigator whose brash style and disregard for the rules lead her into trouble.

Struggling with PTSD after an explosion killed her childhood sweetheart in Afghanistan, burdened by heavy gambling debts and dealing with the responsibility of taking care of her younger brother, there is more to her than meets the eye.

Stumptown is produced by Jason Richman, Ruben Fleischer and David Bernard alongside Greg Rucka, the author of the graphic novel on which it is based, and illustrators Matthew Southworth and Justin Greenwood.

The series is produced by ABC Studios for broadcast network ABC and is set to air on Alibi this spring.

As part of the deal with Disney Media Distribution deal, UKTV has also picked up a third season of 13-part crime drama Harrow.

Stumptown is the latest new show to join Alibi’s slate, which so far this year has included Miss Scarlet & the Duke, starring Kate Phillips (Peaky Blinders), and UKTV Original We Hunt Together, produced by BBC Studios and starring Eve Myles and Babou Ceesay.