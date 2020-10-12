Alchimie drawn to Flame content

MIPCOM: French content aggregation company Alchimie has acquired almost 900 hours of factual and documentary content from Australian production and distribution company Flame Media.

The agreement will see Sydney-based Flame Media provide Alchimie with 898 hours of premium content from more than 140 independent producers from around the world.

The shows include history docs Highwaymen, Pirates & Rogues and Nicholas & Alexandra, one-off Is Sugar the New Fat? and car series Start Me Up.

The content will be distributed to Alchimie’s themed subscription OTT channels available on digital platforms across Europe, the UK, US Asia, and Australia.

“Flame Media has a really impressive catalogue with the type of entertaining and intelligent premium content that fits our channels and really engages our subscribers,” said Frederic Rossignol, chief content officer at Alchimie, on the first day of Mipcom Online+