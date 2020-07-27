Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > A+E orders more River Hunters

A+E orders more River Hunters

River Hunters S2 will air in 2021

A+E Networks UK has commissioned a second season of River Hunters from Hello Halo Productions for its joint-venture channel Sky History.

The series follows US YouTuber and river detectorist Beau Ouimette, TV presenter Rick Edwards and diving archaeologist Gary Bankhead as they look for treasures hidden on UK riverbeds.

Diana Carter, commissioning editor for A+E Networks UK, executive produces the series for Sky History, a JV between A+E and satcaster Sky.

The new season has begun filming and will air on Sky History in the UK, and on History in Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden in 2021.

inigoalex
Inigo Alexander 27-07-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:



Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows