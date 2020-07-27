A+E orders more River Hunters

A+E Networks UK has commissioned a second season of River Hunters from Hello Halo Productions for its joint-venture channel Sky History.

The series follows US YouTuber and river detectorist Beau Ouimette, TV presenter Rick Edwards and diving archaeologist Gary Bankhead as they look for treasures hidden on UK riverbeds.

Diana Carter, commissioning editor for A+E Networks UK, executive produces the series for Sky History, a JV between A+E and satcaster Sky.

The new season has begun filming and will air on Sky History in the UK, and on History in Netherlands, Belgium and Sweden in 2021.