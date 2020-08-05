A+E Networks promotes Hinzman

US channels operator A+E Networks has promoted Sara Hinzman to senior VP of distribution and strategy.

Hinzman, previously VP of content distribution, will continue to report to Jane Rice, exec VP of content distribution and marketing.

In her new role, she continues to oversee content distribution sales and takes on additional responsibility for distribution strategy for A+E Networks’ products and services across the A&E, History and Lifetime channels.

“Sara’s insight and keen acumen are exemplary and her experience has proven instrumental in securing strategic deals and bringing success to our group and our business overall,” said Rice.