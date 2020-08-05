Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > A+E Networks promotes Hinzman

A+E Networks promotes Hinzman

US channels operator A+E Networks has promoted Sara Hinzman to senior VP of distribution and strategy.

Sara Hinzman

Hinzman, previously VP of content distribution, will continue to report to Jane Rice, exec VP of content distribution and marketing.

In her new role, she continues to oversee content distribution sales and takes on additional responsibility for distribution strategy for A+E Networks’ products and services across the A&E, History and Lifetime channels.

“Sara’s insight and keen acumen are exemplary and her experience has proven instrumental in securing strategic deals and bringing success to our group and our business overall,” said Rice.

KarolinaKaminska
Karolina Kaminska 05-08-2020 ©C21Media

SECTIONS:

,

COMPANIES:



RELATED ARTICLES:

A+E latest to pull Mipcom attendanceA+E orders more River HuntersEpstein doc leads A+E summer slate
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

related content

A+E Global Content Sales shows

more A+E Global Content Sales shows

C21TV shows

more C21TV shows