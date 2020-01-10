C4 feels Primal need for Adult Swim toon

Adult Swim’s prehistoric animated series Primal from Genndy Tartakovsky (Dexter’s Laboratory, Samurai Jack, Star Wars: Clone Wars) is coming to the UK via Channel 4’s on-demand service All4.

The series lands on All4 this month as part of Channel 4’s ongoing partnership with Adult Swim.

The series follows the adventures of a caveman at the dawn of evolution and a T-Rex on the brink of extinction. Bonded by tragedy, this unlikely friendship becomes the only hope of survival in a violent, primordial world.

Dramatically illustrated and with no dialogue, the first five episodes of the critically praised animation drop on All4 on Friday January 17 with the second half of the series expected to be released later in the year.

All4 already carries Adult Swim titles including Mr Pickles and Samurai Jack.