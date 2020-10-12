Acorn, Sky Deutschland meet All Creatures

MIPCOM: Acorn Media and Sky Deutschland are among the international outlets to have picked up the rebooted version of classic British drama All Creatures Great & Small.

AMC-owned Acorn Media has taken the SVoD and AVoD rights to the series in South and Central America and the SVoD and DVD rights for the UK, Ireland and Malta, while Sky has acquired the rights in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

All Creatures Great & Small was commissioned by ViacomCBS-owned UK terrestrial Channel 5 and PBS Masterpiece in the US. It chronicles the adventures of a young country vet in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s.

The show, produced by Playground, is a reboot of the classic BBC drama of the same name that aired for seven seasons in the UK between 1978 and 1990. All3Media International is distributing the new version and announced the sales on the first day of the online-only Mipcom conference and market.

Public service broadcasters DR (Denmark), NRK (Norway), SVT (Sweden) and YLE (Finland) have also picked it up, while Filmin is aboard in Spain and Viasat World has taken rights in CEE for its Epic Drama Channel. MTVA has taken rights in Hungary.

SVoD deals for All Creatures Great & Small have been confirmed with BBC Global Channels for Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, and with BBC Studios for its Taiwanese and Africa feeds. Sky in New Zealand has also acquired rights, while an as-yet-unnamed SVoD service has taken first-window rights in Australia.

Executive produced by Playground CEO Colin Callender (Angels in America, Wolf Hall) and creative director Melissa Gallant (Peaky Blinders), the series consists of a six-part first season and a Christmas special.