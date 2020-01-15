ABC to follow Wallenda over volcano

US broadcast network ABC is to show the latest high-wire stunt by daredevil Nik Wallenda – his longest and highest yet – in a live two-hour broadcast in March.

Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda will air on ABC on March 4 at 20.00 EDT, produced by Dick Clark Productions.

The event will mark Wallenda’s longest and highest high-wire attempt and will see him become the first person to embark on the 1,800-foot-long walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Nicaragua.

Wallenda is part of the seventh generation of circus and daredevil performers the Great Wallendas, who trace their roots back over 200 years to the Austro-Hungarian empire. Their great grandfather, Karl Wallenda, brought the Wallendas to America from Germany to perform with The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

In Wallenda’s most recent televised high-wire stunt last June, he and his sister Lijana successfully walked a tightrope suspended 25 storeys above Times Square in New York.

He also crossed the Grand Canyon in June 2013, live on Discovery Channel at a time when live daredevil events were fashionable among US factual cablenets.

Robyn Younie, Mark Bracco, Linda Gierahn, David Simone, Winston Simone, Shelley Ross and Wallenda are executive producers of Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda.