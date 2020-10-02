ABC Me, CTC Kids jump into Big Blue

Broadcasters in Australia and Russia have pre-bought animated comedy adventure series Big Blue from Canadian children’s content producer Guru Studio.

ABC Me in Australia and CTC Kids in Russia have taken the 2D animated 52×11′ series, which is aimed at 5-9s and was greenlit by CBC/Radio-Canada in Canada.

Set to debut next year, the series was created by Guru Studio designer Gyimah Gariba, who has built an online following for his distinctive illustrative style.

It follows two sibling underwater adventurers who lead a quirky submarine crew with a magical ocean fairy stowaway named Bacon Berry, while they explore and protect the denizens of a vast ocean-covered planet.

Jonathan Abraham, VP of sales and business development at Guru Studio, said the sci-fi comedy is fronted by “a refreshingly diverse cast of brave underwater explorers.”

“Big Blue drops young viewers into a wacky world of comic adventure, while underscoring the values of discovering our differences, and caring for each other and our shared home: this big blue planet,” added Abraham.

An early look at the series will be available in the MipJunior Screenings Library from October 5.

Other series Guru Studio is shopping at Mipcom include Disney Junion preschool show Pikwik Pack, True & the Rainbow Kingdom and Justin Time, which is now airing in mreo than 100 countries.