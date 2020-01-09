ABC adds to classic formats line-up

US broadcast network ABC has ordered new versions of Who Wants to be a Millionaire? and Supermarket Sweep, shortly after both formats returned to screens in the UK.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, which debuted in the US as a primetime series in January 2000, Jimmy Kimmel will host a special run of episodes featuring celebrity contestants attempting to win money for charity.

The show will be accompanied a new interactive game allowing viewers to play along from home. The new episodes are set to premiere on April 8 and come after ABC cancelled the programme in May last year.

It will be executive produced by Michael Davies, Kimmel and Mike Richards, the former executive producer of The Price is Right, who is set to take the helm of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune later this year.

ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire? is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, Kimmel’s Kimmelot label and Valleycrest Productions. In the UK, the show was brought back by ITV in 2018 with Jeremy Clarkson as host.

Meanwhile, actor Leslie Jones (Ghostbusters) will host the US revival of Supermarket Sweep, which originally aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967. Adapted in 13 international territories, the format most recently relaunched in the UK on ITV2.

Produced by Fremantle, the 10-episode show is set to begin production this spring. Its airdate has yet to be announced.

The fast-paced and energetic series follows three teams of two as they use their grocery shopping skills and knowledge of merchandise to win cash prizes.

ABC has also ordered a spin-off from its Bachelor franchise. The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart will premiere on April 13 and will see 20 single men and women attempt to find love through music.

The show is a Next Entertainment production in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist will executive produce.

In scripted news, ABC has ordered a pilot of thirtysomething(else), a sequel to its series thirtysomething that ran between 1987 to 1991, from creators Marshall Herskovitz and Edward Zwick.

The show will follow an ensemble of new faces playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast.

Herskovitz and Zwick will produce under their Bedford Falls Co banner along with MGM Television and ABC Studios.

ABC has also ordered a pilot of The Brides, which is a described as a “sexy contemporary reimagining of Dracula as a family drama with a trio of powerful female leads at its heart.”

It comes from executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros Television and is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television and ABC Studios.