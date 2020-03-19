À Punt enrols Cuarzo’s Celebrity School

Spanish broadcaster À Punt has ordered a local version of new entertainment series Celebrity School from Banijay-owned Spanish prodco Cuarzo Producciones.

The 8×120’ series pits a panel of three celebrities against groups of school brainboxes of varying grades as they undertake a series of challenges and trivia.

The famous contestants face three rounds of four games each inspired by a chosen school subject such as art, maths or science. As the quiz progresses, the groups of kids get older and the questions get harder.

The Spanish version of the series will be hosted by Eugeni Alemany and is set to air on a primetime slot from April. Celebrity School will be produced by Cuarzo and executive produced by Andrea Olivas.

The show is based on German prodco Brainpool’s successful format of the same name, which has run for three seasons to date on local broadcaster ProSeibenSat.1, with a fourth scheduled for this year.

Juan Ramón Gonzalo, director general of Cuarzo, said: “In challenging times, people often need entertainment and distraction. We were incredibly lucky to be able to produce Celebrity School before Spain was forced to shut down and, as such, bring À Punt some new and light fun for its schedule.”