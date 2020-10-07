9 Story lands Donkey Hodie rights

- Home
NEWS BRIEF: 9 Story Distribution International and Fred Rogers Productions are bringing new preschool animation Donkey Hodie (80×11’) to the digital MipJunior this month.
The puppet series is produced by Pittsburgh-based prodco Fred Rogers (Odd Squad, Peg + Cat) and Spiffy Pictures, and is due to debut on PBS Kids next year. The show is based on a character that first appeared in 1960s series Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.