44 Blue elevates Paskoff, Jackson

US production company 44 Blue Productions, part of Red Arrow Studios, has promoted Andrew Paskoff and Shirley Jackson to new positions within its production team.

Paskoff has been elevated to exec VP of production and operations, while Jackson is moving up to co-executive in charge of production.

Paskoff began at 44 Blue in January 2019 as senior VP of production. He will be accountable for physical production and operations and will report to co-CEOs and co-founders Rasha Drachkovitch and Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch.

He had previously worked as head of production at 495 Productions (Jersey Shore), as well as holding multiple roles at Sony Pictures Television.

Jackson will report to Paskoff and has previously produced A&E’s Nightwatch and Wahlburgers, along with Oxygen’s Smiley Face Killers: The Hunt For Justice.

Jackson was previously line producer for Tidying Up With Marie Kondo on Netflix as well as VP of Production for DuBose Entertainment. She will share her new role with co-executive in charge of production Jeff Turner.

44 Blue is known for its long-running Animal Planet series Pit Bulls & Parolees and Netflix documentary series Jailbirds.