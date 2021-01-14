3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal

LA-based 3 Ball Media Group (3BMG) has launched an international format division with a production deal with a Dutch broadcaster in the bag.

3BMG International has sealed a straight-to-series deal with RTL Netherlands for a seven-part production of home design show Tiny House Battle. The format is from executive producer Grant Cross’s Lost Arts Pictures, a joint venture with 3BMG.

As part of its expansion plan, 3BMG International will open offices in Holland and the international division will initially be run by 3BMG chairman and chief creative officer Reinout Oerlemans and CEO Ross Weintraub.

Tiny House Battle is due to premiere on RTL Netherlands in mid-2021 and negotiations for local versions of the format are ongoing with other European broadcasters and platforms, according to 3BMG.

The move comes a year after LA-based unscripted prodco 3 Ball Entertainment set up 3BMG to house numerous joint ventures with independent producers. As well as 3 Ball and Lost Arts Pictures it is also home to Jeff Jenkins Productions, Parabolic Content and Cedarwood Park Entertainment.

Founded in 2003, 3 Ball has been behind unscripted hits such as The Biggest Loser, Beauty & the Geek, Extreme Weight Loss, My Cat from Hell and Bar Rescue. Oerlemans’ previous prodco Eyeworks acquired the company in 2006 before it was sold to Warner Bros in 2014, with the US business – 3 Ball Productions – returning to its roots as an independent prodco.

“With 3BMG in the US continuing to expand both creatively and in terms of commissions, we wanted to begin looking at opportunities that could leverage our international roots and relationships,” said Oerlemans.

“3BMG International will allow us to create, sell and coproduce original formats specifically for international territories and broadcasters, and acquire innovative new IP for development for the US market. It’s a great way for us to bridge creativity between Europe and the US, and to service a global marketplace.”