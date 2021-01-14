Please wait...
Please wait...
Home > News > 3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal

3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal

LA-based 3 Ball Media Group (3BMG) has launched an international format division with a production deal with a Dutch broadcaster in the bag.

Reinout Oerlemans

3BMG International has sealed a straight-to-series deal with RTL Netherlands for a seven-part production of home design show Tiny House Battle. The format is from executive producer Grant Cross’s Lost Arts Pictures, a joint venture with 3BMG.

As part of its expansion plan, 3BMG International will open offices in Holland and the international division will initially be run by 3BMG chairman and chief creative officer Reinout Oerlemans and CEO Ross Weintraub.

Tiny House Battle is due to premiere on RTL Netherlands in mid-2021 and negotiations for local versions of the format are ongoing with other European broadcasters and platforms, according to 3BMG.

The move comes a year after LA-based unscripted prodco 3 Ball Entertainment set up 3BMG to house numerous joint ventures with independent producers. As well as 3 Ball and Lost Arts Pictures it is also home to Jeff Jenkins Productions, Parabolic Content and Cedarwood Park Entertainment.

Ross Weintraub

Founded in 2003, 3 Ball has been behind unscripted hits such as The Biggest Loser, Beauty & the Geek, Extreme Weight Loss, My Cat from Hell and Bar Rescue. Oerlemans’ previous prodco Eyeworks acquired the company in 2006 before it was sold to Warner Bros in 2014, with the US business – 3 Ball Productions – returning to its roots as an independent prodco.

“With 3BMG in the US continuing to expand both creatively and in terms of commissions, we wanted to begin looking at opportunities that could leverage our international roots and relationships,” said Oerlemans.

“3BMG International will allow us to create, sell and coproduce original formats specifically for international territories and broadcasters, and acquire innovative new IP for development for the US market. It’s a great way for us to bridge creativity between Europe and the US, and to service a global marketplace.”

Ed Waller
Ed Waller 14-01-2021 ©C21Media

RELATED ARTICLES:

CBS in step with 3 Ball dance format3 Ball wins Woestijnvis's Container Cup3 Ball launches 3BMG for indie JVs3 Ball makes Authentic additionWeintraub pockets new role at 3 Ball3 Ball lines up Jeff Jenkins joint venture3 Ball finds Tremendous! execGoldman to roll out of 3 Ball3 Ball pockets Halpern dealNelson commits to 3 Ball3 Ball strikes Defy deal3 Ball pockets producer Altrock
Please wait...

Send us your news by
clicking here

ALSO ON C21media today

Tanya Shaw steps down as Shine TV MD BBC licence fee ‘least worst’ option TNT makes final visit to Animal Kingdom Globo eyes partnerships in Europe Can’t Stop to provide Sex (Re)education Julia Child drama greenlit by HBO OWN seeks relationship reality series Veterans Rios, Peraza to exit HBO Lat Am Bad Robot hires Agbaje for animation Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show 3BMG unveils int’l arm, Dutch deal ZDF takes on the SS with Cinecentrum Gold collars Vicar of Dibley retrospective Altice France, Kwanza seal distribution deal C+I meets Survivors with Denise Welch Escobar doc lined up for BBC Scotland Eccho Rights adds 8 Words to slate Frantic, No Equal adapt Powder Mage Singing with Legends picked up in France Globo stocks up on Candian drama Dynamic ventures Beneath the Surface